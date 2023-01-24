Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a video of a young lady carrying a doll on campus surfaced online

In the video, the lady looked unbothered as she was captured with the doll at her back at the reception of a hostel facility

Netizens who saw the video expressed shock with many asking how she can carry a doll around on campus

Dolls are generally thought to be a favourite plaything of children but a video of a young lady giving a doll a special treatment has sparked reactions on TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the handle of @every1dzevsbeta, a young lady reported to be a first-year student at a university was spotted carrying a doll of a dog on her back as if it was an actual baby.

Surprisingly, the lady seemed unperturbed as she went about her business at a reception of a hostel facility on the campus.

The video which was captioned “Eii these 100’s are really funny” has gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens who reacted to the video said the lady's action was childish and should not be encouraged.

user6628128192932

Aahhh abi they were the people in shs 3 claiming big bio3 so na this nkrasi Sem dey dem a eye to

Mj

That dog might be her emotional support dog. Don’t judge

jasonjay

she be dbee look sharp

Acoustichood1

wait next semester u go rush them

