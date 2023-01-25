A beautiful wedding of a young Ghanaian couple has got many people gushing online

In a video on TikTok, the bride led a formation dance as she danced joyfully to mark the special occasion

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the couple and commended how the event was organized

A Ghanaian couple has wowed netizens after a video of their beautiful wedding surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok handle of @ghanamade_weddings, the beautiful bride who donned a nice sleeveless wedding gown led the formation dance together with the groom on the other side as they jammed to Camidoh’s Sugar Cane hit track.

The beautiful dresses of the groomsmen and bridesmaids as they joined in on the formation dance also added colour to the event.

People who reacted to the video congratulated the pair on their union with many lauding the organizers for putting on a nice event.

Ghanaians commend the bride for her wonderful display

At the time of writing the report, the 24 -second video had raked in over likes

Beautiful Ghanaian Bride Gets Emotional On Wedding Day, Shed Tears Of Joy, Video Stirs Reactions

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing a bride crying as she prepared for her wedding ceremony has stirred many reactions on social media.

In the trending video which made the rounds online, the Ghanaian bride, who goes by the name Jazmine, was in the final stage of preparation when the tears rolled down her cheeks to her chest.

She was surrounded by her bridesmaids fixing the veil on Jasmine's hair after a word of prayer.

While the reason for her tears is unknown, one of the ladies behind her noticed her crying. The lady who seemingly knew why she cried jokingly said;

"Ok these are the last tears for the day, ok?"

She looked pretty as she donned a beautiful white long-flowing sleeveless wedding gown showing off her beautiful skin.

The video also showed Jazmine wearing a big smile after leaving the dressing room.

