A young mother has shown how she manages to put her baby to sleep by simply backing the child in the African way

In a viral video she posted, the mother had the child on her back and strapped her firmly, and she slept off in no time

She has advised other mothers to follow the same steps if they want their babies to sleep off without hassles

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mum has posted a nice video showing how she puts her baby to sleep by backing her the African way.

She has said that the method works very well and she demonstrated it with how fast her baby slept in 10 minutes.

The baby slept off on her mother's back. Photo credit: TiKTok/@effethompson.

Source: UGC

In the viral video, she nicely strapped her child on her back and swung from side to side.

Viral video of a baby sleeping on mum's back

It wasn't long before she fell into a deep sleep. The young mum has said that it works for her all the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Other mothers on her TikTok timeline are sharing their own experiences each time they try to lullaby babies to sleep. The video was posted by @effethompson.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@force_neo said:

"If they did not carry you like this when you are a child...bro you missed a lot."

@user1131275796030 commented:

"Works like magic."

@RINKY said:

"The baby is enjoying the ride. Sweet dreams little angel."

@Cha'Cha commented:

"Best magic ever if you want to do something, put him to sleep like that."

@olasumboatilola said:

"That is babies for you. But when they get used to that, you will need to back them before they can sleep."

@victoria said:

"It works like magic!"

Video of a baby using a microphone to cry

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman bought a crying microphone for her baby.

She said in a viral video that the mic helps babies to stop crying. When she used it for her baby in the video, it worked like magic.

Many parents fell in love with the device saying they will try it on their children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng