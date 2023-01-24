Popular Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has taken over social media as he celebrated his wife, Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker

Mrs Van Vicker marked her birthday on January 24, 2023, and her husband showered her with a touching message

Many of Van Vicker's fans and celebrity friends have taken to social media to shower her with birthday wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Van Vicker has celebrated his gorgeous wife Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker as she turned a year older on January 24, 2023.

Van Vicker and his gorgeous wife Mrs Van Vicker look cute in the photo. Photo Source: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

The talented actor celebrated his wife by taking to his verified Instagram page to share a lovely photo of her.

He captioned the post with a beautifully crafted message to her which got many admiring how much he loves her wife.

A snippet of the messages hinted at the actor wanting to surprise her with a brand new car, however, that was not what she wanted as a birthday gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the message, Van Vicker disclosed that the birthday gift she wanted was for the two of them to go for a romantic dinner without the children.

Van Vicker indicated that,

You are the nexus of the Van Vickers and you remain the Best of All Worlds.

Below is a lovely animated photo of Mrs Van Vicker as her adorable husband urged his ardent fans and celebrity friends to wish her a happy birthday on her special day.

Many shower Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker with lovely messages as she celebrates her birthday

dentaa_show stated:

Happy birthday, sis

luchydonalds remarked:

Awww happy birthday beautiful woman ❤️

absolutbakesandcakes said:

Beautiful , happiest of birthdays to you Mrs Van Vicker, may you cross 80 with ease stronger and in good health

bettykim1266 stated:

Weuh! That's a beautiful message! Happy birthday VV’s queen.

jumaiabutu remarked:

Omg. See how I am blushing. I can imagine how your wife will be feeling right now. Happy birthday to her. May God keep you guys

sinatra_natra said:

This woman is loved indeed, Happy birthday to Mrs.

_melanie__ commented:

I really admire the way you love and appreciate your wife. Your home is forever blessed. HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS

Meanwhile, many of Van Vicker's fans and friends continue to shower Mrs Van Vicker with sweet messages as she marks her birthday in grand style.

Majid Michel: Ghanaian actor surprises wife with lavish dinner on Her birthday, she sheds tears in video

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel marked his wife Virna Michel‘s birthday with a heartwarming surprise birthday dinner.

Stepping into the lavish hall, Virna had no clue that the room was filled with her adorable family members and supportive close friends.

She ran through the other side of the exit door the moment she saw her dear ones take out their smartphones to record her as they chanted happy birthday in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh