Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has reportedly been arrested for reckless and inconsiderate driving

Reports say the MP was arrested on Thursday, November 3 for driving in the middle of the road

Around the same time last year, the lawmaker and the police administration were engulfed in a bitter turf war

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After months of eluding attempts by the police to arrest him over separate incident last year NDC MP for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu has reportedly been arrested.

The popular legal practitioner and lawmaker was picked by police on Thursday, November 3, 2022 for reckless driving, reports say.

According to a Citi News report, the legislator was arrested allegedly for driving along an unapproved section of a road.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (L) and Francis-Xavier Sosu. Source: UGC/@GhPoliceService

Source: UGC

“He was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport in his V8 vehicle with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users,” according to the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Around the same time last year, the Madina MP and the police were involved in a tussle as the law enforcement agency tried to arrest him for breaking public order law.

Police personnel stormed his church to arrest him over a protest he led on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The young legislator led a crowd of agitated youth to protest deplorable roads in the constituency.

That attempt failed and kickstarted a bitter show of power between the police administration, led by IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the human rights lawyer.

The situation worsened as police failed every time to arrest him.

At some point, the Speaker summoned the police leadership for being hellbent on arresting a lawmaker.

The law does not permit the police to arrest a lawmaker while performing his parliamentary duties.

Francis-Xavier Sosu claims he was carrying out his duties as a parliamentarian when he led thousands of youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency.

Ofori-Atta’s Dismissal As Finance Minister Now Very Certain As All NPP MPs Agree He Must Go

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that all 138 MPs in the Majority Caucus now support the move for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked after 80 MPs first made the call.

Already 137 Minority MPs supporting the call have gotten a motion for a vote of censure against the minister approved.

The secret vote on November 10 is most likely to succeed since the law states that only two-thirds of all MPs must vote in support of the motion for it to pass.

If it passes, the minister's appointment would be revoked immediately, and it would be the first in Ghana's history.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh