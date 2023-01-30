A young lady could not contain it any more as she took to TikTok to cry over how her love life is going

In a viral video, the lady expressed unhappiness over the fact that she has 3 kids with different men

Netizens who saw the video, remain divided in their opinion as some admonished her to be careful in her decision-making

A young lady has sparked an emotional reaction online after she took to TikTok to share insight into her love life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @shemabby was captured crying and looking dejected and fed up.

A young lady weeps as she reveals she is a mother of 3 without a husband Photo credit: @shemabby/TikTok

In a caption accompanying the video, the young lady said she has three kids with three different men.

She added that she is also very young and will celebrate her 24th birthday in February.

Ghanaians react to the story of the woman

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 94,000 likes and 9000 comments

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the matter with some saying she should be wise and stop falling for men that quickly whereas others also told her that her true love will find her.

ABENA CUTE BBY❤️:

Ma dear cry ok am 25 years no boyfriend no child so take ur easy wai God s control

maryann❤️‍:

I just turned 26 am not even in any relationship just have faith

marymercy49:

I will be 28 this year with a kid only me taking the responsibility, you just have to strong my dea

userbEarth:

You are still young, set a good example for your kids. Focus on you and your kids. The rest will come with time.

Kelvin Lee:

My dear enjoy life God has bless you and will keep blessing you Amen

gracyyy:

That’s your own cross to carry

