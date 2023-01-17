A young lady has gone public ab what she intends to do in her next relationship

In a video on TikTok, the lady recounted how despite being a good girl she has been jilted on two occasions

Netizens who saw the video admonished her not to change her personality simply because she wants to maintain her boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young lady is trending on TikTok after she said that she is fed up with having to put up the good girl character when she is in a relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @iamtasha25 remarked that the approach doesn’t work as she has been dumped by her two ex-boyfriends.

A Ghanaian lady said putting up the good girl character in a relationship doesn't work for her Photo credit@iamtasha25/TikTok

Source: UGC

“I don’t how you people do it, but in the first relationship I was a good girl, yet I was dumped. I got myself into another one, I was the good girl yet again and still got dumped. I don’t want to be in the third one and get dumped, so I will be a bad girl throughout” she said

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions on the matter, with some urging her to stay true to herself, whereas others admonished her to do what works in her best interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

brytdollagh

Try again , third one always get luck

Nii Legacy

be a bad girl indoors and a good girl out there

ASAKAA

It doesn’t matter if you’re bad or good

Richie Nartz

Be a bad girl for me. Lol

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh