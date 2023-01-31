A Nigerian man has taken to TikTok to share a video of his grandfather's house which is now 131-years-old

According to the man, his grandfather built the house as far back as 1892 and it is still standing in 2023

The video he posted has stunned a lot of people who find the structure of the house to be very interesting

A Nigerian house said to have been built as far back as 1892 has gone viral on TikTok.

A video of the house was posted on the platform to show that it is still standing in 2023.

The house built in 1892 is currently 131 years old. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz_promzey.

According to the Nigerian man who posted the video on his TikTok handle, @itz_promzey, the house was built by his grandfather.

Video of a Nigerian house built in 1892

A simple calculation shows that a house built in 1892 is currently 131 years old. Apart from the fact that it is still standing, the house also has interesting features.

It appears to have been built with mud and it has a veranda and an entrance that leads to rooms.

The house was also roofed with iron sheets popularly called zinc. The zinc still looks a bit new.

There is also a chicken hole and a calabash hanging on one part of the wall. The video has stunned many people.

Watch the video below:

@Irene said:

"I swear this house like this strong pass some kind people relationship."

@Twist commented:

"Them no dey too overdo like us now."

@Nonye said:

"Make village people no hold you oo....one love bro."

@ujunwaprecious61 said:

"Wow, we are from same place."

@noord said:

"Very very nice, pls don't break it. Just clean it up and make it look good."

@ellawhitediamond reacted:

"I'm still waiting for your father's house and yours oo."

@chinny said:

"Your grandfather nah big guy that year."

