A video of a wedding ceremony which was disrupted by a power cut orchestrated by ECG has gone viral

Guests were captured dancing excitedly when the lights suddenly went off, leaving them stranded

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed concerns as some laughed over the situation while others criticised ECG

The marriage ceremony of a Ghanaian couple was nearly marred by the intermittent power cuts, popularly known in the country as "Dumsor."

The ceremony had commenced on a good note and things were moving on smoothly until the lights suddenly went off.

Things came to a standstill at the wedding ceremony after the lights went off Source: DJHecta_Gh

Bridesmaids and guests were happily jamming to Ketche and Kuami Eugene’s hit track, "No Dulling, however, things came to a standstill when the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) took the lights.

The guests were left stranded as the music they were dancing to stopped.

The video has since gone viral.

Netizens react to video

The video, which has since gone viral, has generated a flurry of reactions.

@Nytevic wrote:

"I made provisions for generator…. I don’t trust ecg."

@The Edem Amedorme wrote:

"Why did they wear ECG colors."

@Èxclúsïvê Everg Lu Sikapounds wrote:

"Who else was waiting for the ECG part."

@Lea8000 wrote:

"So what do you do in such a situation?"

@Pretty lalala wrote:

"So like this nu will you still take your money in full."

@darlingkojo wrote:

"The light at the end of the tunnel sef dem off am."

@I_Am_That_I_Am

"Uninvited guests. They still showed up."

@Lhynux

"Thank you ECG. One man for there dey owe me."

Minority pushes ECG to publish 'dumsor' timetable as power outages persist

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about the current incessant power outages.

It was captured in the report that the Minority in Parliament is pushing for a 'dumsor' timetable from the government for Ghanaians to plan their lives around the power cuts.

The Minority says the government cannot continue acting like there is no problem with the electricity supply.

They have blamed the power cuts on the government's inability to pay for fuel for thermal plants.

Source: YEN.com.gh