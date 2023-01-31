A Ghanaian woman has accused her kids of having a penchant for misplacing items in the house

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her kids placed items such as a phone and a Digibox remote in a fridge

Netizens who saw the video were divided on the matter with many saying the kids cannot do that

A Ghanaian woman has sparked huge reactions online after she accused her two little kids of misplacing things in the house.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman @meetmykids who filmed her two young playing in the living room lamented that the duo misplace everything they lay hands on in the room.

She recounted how she had been looking for a Digibox remote only to find out her two toddlers hid it in a tabletop refrigerator.

“I have been looking for the remote all day, only to open the fridge at night and realize there it is”

The lady added that other items she found in there included a weighing card and a mobile phone she often uses for her money transactions.

Ghanaians defend the kids after their mom got angry

The comment by the woman sparked a lot of reactions with many people saying the children are innocent of the accusation.

eddybaby46:

No I don't think they r the ones who put all the things in the fridge eeee they wld hv torn the book into pieces ooo

Stephens Sheriff Tuf:

I would love you to invite them to my house weekend......they're beautiful kids.Love from Uncle

Mom and twin kids

how tall r they to put those things in the fridge give us real situational videos. no exaggerations

Cee:

sister they didn't put it there, eei how can the reach the freezer side

Baronees Daakyehemaa:

My 3year old daughter madam called me that she found my slippers in her bag and I went for it was busy looking for it

Miss Coffie:

They love the fridge because of the cold they get from it.

