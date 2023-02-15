The founder of the Facebook brand Inside Life, Godfada Gh Houston, has donated food items and electronics to Save Them Young Orphanage

The businessman provided the care facility GH¢5,000 in cash in addition to the supplies worth over GH¢15,000

He told YEN.com.gh via WhatsApp that the funds would be used for the children's education

Ghanaian businessman and millionaire Godfada Gh Houston has donated food items and electronics worth over GH¢15,000 to Save Them Young Orphanage in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Before the kind deed, the businessman visited the care facility to find out about their urgent needs.

Godfada Gh Houston adds more money

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he said the idea was to spend Valentine's Day with the kids and put smiles on their faces on Tuesday, January 14.

''They had a super long list; I spent over GH¢15,000 on food supplies and electronics when I visited.

''Then I gave them an extra GH¢5,000 to reduce the burden of fees for the kids' education,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Godfada Gh Houston enrols adorable twin boys in school

This donation comes not long after the businessman, born Michael Houston, enrolled twin boys in a school with his resources.

When he learned of the boys' deprived living conditions, he went to see their struggling mother in Akosombo, a small town in Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Godfada Gh Houston disclosed that the boys had never attended school before he registered them in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

How GH businessman sold secondhand clothes and hawked snacks before success

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that everyone has something within them that can help them achieve a breakthrough in life.

Similar circumstances can be observed in the life of Godfada Gh Houston, a prosperous Ghanaian businessman who has achieved great success as a Bitcoin "guru" and the creator of the Facebook page Inside Life.

Godfada Gh Houston has changed lives with his generosity ever since he was able to escape from a life of abject poverty thanks to his first investment.

