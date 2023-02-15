Ghanaian twins who lost their birth mother two months after delivery have received cash and food items

Famous Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea presented the items and the money to the family of the babies

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana said the donated money and groceries would help ease the burden of their grandmother

Ghanaian twins who lost their birth mother two months after delivery have received cash and food supplies with the help of popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea.

According to Nana Tea, the babies' grandmother takes care of them with help from their aunties.

He visited the babies and their grandmother at Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region to present donated cash of GH¢2,000 and the groceries.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea disclosed that he presented the money and food items to their aunty because their grandmother was sleeping when he arrived.

''I presented the items and cash of GH¢2,000 to them. Their grandmother takes care of them alongside the aunties and cousins.

''Their grandmother had just returned from the hospital, and she was resting when I arrived,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The social media influencer said the food supplies and cash would go a long way to alleviate the plight of the family of the babies.

See the photos below:

Ghanaian granny of twins with dead mom gets help

