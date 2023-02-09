Kindhearted Godfada Gh Houston, a businessman and philanthropist from Ghana, has enrolled twin boys in a school

He said that the three-year-olds had never been in a classroom before he registered them in an interview with YEN.com.gh

The CEO of the Inside Life Facebook page revealed that he gave their mother GH¢2,000 as working capital

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Godfada Gh Houston, real name Michael Houston, has enrolled twin boys in a school with his resources.

When he learned of the boys' deprived living conditions, the generous benefactor went to see their struggling mother in Akosombo, a small town in Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Godfada Gh Houston shares details

The businessman disclosed that the boys had never attended school before he registered them in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

''Their mother's name is Evelyn. She couldn't take her twins to school and cater for their needs ... She needed funds. When I went there, I saw their living condition was not good. That's how come I did all that.

''I contributed money for all school-related expenses for the kids. I also offered her GH¢2,000 to establish a company so she could care for the kids,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Godfada Gh Houston to help boy's mother register in nursing school

Godfada Gh Houston disclosed that Evelyn wants to pursue her ambition to become a nurse.

''She said she wants to attend nursing training school, so I asked her to make inquiries and update me.

The businessman added that the mother of the twins had called to thank him and said the boys were doing well.

''I'm excited when people are doing well. It makes me happy,'' Godfada Gh Houston told YEN.com.gh.

See the images below:

How GH businessman sold secondhand clothes and hawked snacks before success

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that everyone has something in them that can give them a breakthrough in life when they decide to focus on it and pursue a dream in light of it.

That's similar to the story of Godfada Gh Houston, a successful Ghanaian businessman who has made impressive strides as a Bitcoin 'guru' and founder of the Facebook brand Inside Life.

Since emerging from extreme poverty following his first investment, Godfada Gh Houston continues to touch lives with his benevolence.

