Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has celebrated his 34th birthday

His birthday comes days ahead of being flown to South Africa for intense medical care for his condition

Photos from the small birthday party, shared on Facebook by the aide of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, gained uplifting reactions

Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has marked his 34th birthday.

He celebrated the momentous day with loved ones, including Rafik Mahama, the aide of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

NSMQ star planned trip to SA for medical care

In a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim's aide said Lanyeli will jet off to South Africa for intense medical care following the birthday and finalization of his documents.

Former NSMQ 'Shark' Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli marks his birthday.

Lanyeli interrupted his undergraduate studies to receive treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital in 2013 after he was diagnosed with the condition.

"While awaiting his documentation to finalise in a few days for him to be flown out for intense medical treatment and care.

"On behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, we joined Leonard to celebrate his birthday yesterday at his current residence at East Legon," Rafik Mahama said.

Netizens took to the comments section to celebrate Lanyeli's new age

King Kaka said:

Happy birthday, Sir.

Beatrice Kudavor commented:

Happy birthday to him. God bless you for your kind gesture shown to him.

Eric Joe Barrista reacted:

Awwww, happy birthday Leo.

Alhaji Halidu Haruna said:

I am in tears for Ibrahim Mahama and Rafik's show of love and kindness to this hopeless young man; now, he is full of hope. May Allah continue to increase Ibrahim Mahama to more heights in life.

Mira Yennube posted:

Happy birthday to Leonard, and sound recovery.

Elom Lardi-Glawu commented:

Great stuff, my brother. God bless you!

Bill Boglo reacted:

You guys are amazing.

Philip Agbeko Doe posted:

We thank God.

Hindu General said:

Great, God richly bless you.

Akua Beauty commented:

Happy birthday, Leo. May the Good lord guide and protect you always.

Lambeth Godsbrain posted:

So touching; this is lovely. God bless you and Baba.

Damba Adam reacted:

Almighty Allah will bless your good works.

Rafik Abu said:

Happy birthday ma man Leo. Age with massive grace.

Thanks to our father Mr Ibrahim Mahama.

See the photos below:

Former NSMQ 'Shark' Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli marks his birthday with Mahama.

Former NSMQ 'Shark' Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli marks his birthday with Mahama.

Former NSMQ 'Shark' with 5As in WASSCE shares story of living with bipolar disorder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) contestant Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder 2, spoke about his condition.

The prodigy graduated from St Xavier Seminary Senior High School and Ganaa Memorial Junior High School with an overall grade point average of 8.

Childhood aspirations to become a doctor led Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli to be known as "Dr" before graduating high school.

