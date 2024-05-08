Afua Singathon's Husband Explains Why He Carries His Wife's Handbag: "Women Are Weaker Vessels"
Ghanaian sports editor Mr Owusu Aduonum has finally explained why he will continue to carry his wife, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's handbag despite the heavy criticisms online.
The father-of-three disclosed that his wife is a hard-working woman, and as a gentleman, he is morally obliged to support her in all her endeavours.
Mr Owudu Aduonum revealed on the Okukuseku Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey that the bible says women are weaker vessels and that the head of the family should always support them.
I think it's good to support your wife. The Bible says men love their wives. God loves us unconditionally. I love her, and I want to support her. Gone were the days when women did all the hard work, and men would sit there idle.
If you support your wife, there is peace in the house, and the family will be happy. The home should be welcoming. If you don't support your wife, there is no bedroom time.
People spoke about one of her bags that I was carrying. It was very heavy so just imagine.
The bible refers to women are weaker vessels so how can I well built man like me allow my wife to work. What will happen if I help her. That is my opinion
Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in a yellow gown
Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked gorgeous in a yellow cutout gown as she hosted a presidential gala in Accra.
Source: YEN.com.gh