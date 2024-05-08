The handsome husband of Afua Singathon educated the public on why he always carries his wife's handbag

The sports editor quoted some bible verses to support his argument on the Okukuseku Talk Show

Some social media users have applauded the supportive husband for always being there for his wife

Ghanaian sports editor Mr Owusu Aduonum has finally explained why he will continue to carry his wife, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's handbag despite the heavy criticisms online.

The father-of-three disclosed that his wife is a hard-working woman, and as a gentleman, he is morally obliged to support her in all her endeavours.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @afuasantewaasingathon.

Mr Owudu Aduonum revealed on the Okukuseku Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey that the bible says women are weaker vessels and that the head of the family should always support them.

I think it's good to support your wife. The Bible says men love their wives. God loves us unconditionally. I love her, and I want to support her. Gone were the days when women did all the hard work, and men would sit there idle.

If you support your wife, there is peace in the house, and the family will be happy. The home should be welcoming. If you don't support your wife, there is no bedroom time.

People spoke about one of her bags that I was carrying. It was very heavy so just imagine.

The bible refers to women are weaker vessels so how can I well built man like me allow my wife to work. What will happen if I help her. That is my opinion

Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in a yellow gown

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked gorgeous in a yellow cutout gown as she hosted a presidential gala in Accra.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband's interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Talk Show

@girck543

Thumbs up If you agree okukuseku the talk show program is one of the best show talk programs ever

@tabithaoffei1231

He’s like my husband. God bless good husbands

@marthaoware4720

Thats true. The greatest battles ever fought is marriage this man is very wise Satan hates oneness

@reginaanimah5080

Very wise man. May the Lord continue to bless your home

@sellysmakeover

This man and my husband have some similarities, paaa very wise ,humble, supportive,simple, loving, and caring. Ladies marry men who will respect and support in any way, give u peace of mind.

@pochiayaidom258

Mr owusu may God ALMIGHTY bless you and give you more strength to support your wife and children Amen

@ohemaaafiamayor4162

Wisdom, man is not easy to get bless you Mr

@Lionheart1970

Emelia you are very professional and polite,God bless you

@itsbeelola3052

Great husband very supportive

@Sarabel_Le

May God bless him, I love how he’s as a husband very supportive, kind-hearted and loving.

