A Ghanaian lady sparked a huge debate on social media after she advised Ghanaian ladies against demanding money from men

The lady opined that it was not the duty of a man to take care of a woman stating that ladies also had to work for their own money

Many Ghanaian ladies disagreed as they felt it was the role of a man to provide for his woman, while the men agreed wholeheartedly with her, praising her

A Ghanaian lady has stirred up a massive debate on social media after advising Ghanaian women to stop demanding money from men. The lady expressed her opinion that it was not the responsibility of a man to take care of a woman financially. She further urged Ghanaian women to work hard and earn their own money.

Ghanaian Lady Advises Women To Work For Their Own Money

Source: TikTok

This statement has sparked a fierce debate among Ghanaians, with many ladies disagreeing with her opinion. According to them, it was the role of a man to provide for his woman, and they viewed it as a sign of affection and care. On the other hand, men seemed to agree wholeheartedly with the lady's statement, praising her for her bold stance.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their views on the matter. Some argued that the lady's statement reflected the current economic hardship in Ghana, where unemployment and the cost of living were rife. Others said they believed a woman should not solely depend on a man for financial support.

Ghanaian men encouraged women to work hard and become financially stable, promoting gender equality and empowerment.

Ghanaians debate finances in relationships

NANA agreed with her:

The Brotherhood Association of Ghana (BAG) says Nyame nhyiraa Wo ooo…

PrettyBettybrew also agreed with her:

I agree with u dear, I take care of my self, but wait, a man is supposed to do what, I need to know his contribution too. We all take care of our families

Mx.mhhg wrote:

I can be independent but he still will give me princess treatment so make ur point clear

