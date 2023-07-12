A video of a woman detailing why she couldn't become a professional footballer has sparked reactions online

She explained that her mother prevented scouts from sending her abroad to realize her dream

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over why her mum decided to do that

A middle-aged woman has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she opened up on how her dream of becoming a professional footballer player was cut short.

In a TikTok video, the woman who appeared to be struggling financially revealed that she was a very good footballer back in the day and was considered a bright prospect by many.

She added that football scouts were ready to send her abroad to play football as a professional, only for her mum to block the move and hence ending her dreams.

"My mum didn't allow me, she said people have told her that I would be killed if she allows the scouts to take me abroad".

To prove she was not bragging, the woman juggled an item with her feet, much to the delight of a young man who interviewed her.

"I had the privilege to witness an old lady who seems to be in her late 50s to 60s playing toe taps. She was having the dream of playing professional football, but her mom became her constraint. Such a wasted talent."

Ghanaians to react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video wondered why a mother would want to prevent her child from living her dream.

Nana yaw stated:

Hmmm is sad

Jollof commented:

aww African mothers they've killed her dream

Ogidi1 reacted:

I don't know what is wrong with some Africa parents. now see the living of your own child? She should have even helped home Hmmm

4050milonia replied:

but tottas is diiferent from playing football

