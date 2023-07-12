When people are employed for a job, they are given specific contracts which they sign to show their agreement and then go by that.

However, one Ghanaian businessman said he would only take the people he employs to Nogokpo or Antoa to swear instead of giving them a contract

The businessman who explained his decision said all other Ghanaian entrepreneurs must do the same to prevent workers from stealing from them

A Ghanaian businessman has shared his experience when he hires staff to work for him and the decision he has taken so his employees no longer cheat him.

The man recounted how his previous employees had stolen from him, not being loyal and generally not giving their best to the job he had given them.

He spoke in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa’s YouTube platform.

“Recently, I employed some young people, and they stole a lot from me. A girl I employed brought my keys back after she took her salary. Most Ghanaian youths are lazy. In America, Europe, and other parts of the world, you can’t survive if you are lazy.”

The businessman explained that most young people think you can become rich overnight. He asserted that most people in Ghana want to avoid going through a process before becoming a millionaire.

He discouraged Ghanaians living abroad from starting a business in Ghana when they made money abroad.

“If you want to start a business in Ghana, don’t open the company and stay abroad for someone to take care of it. When you move to Ghana before you start the business, visit Antoa, Nogokpo, and other shrines to watch over the business. Let your employees swear by these gods so that the shrine can kill them if they cheat or steal from you.”

He added that when he returns to Ghana from the United States of America, he engages Antoa, Nogokpo, and other deities to oversee his businesses. He said that everyone he employs must swear by the deities to work diligently and not steal from him or face the wrath of the god.

Antoa and Nogokpo are two of the most famous traditional deities in Ghana, believed to be feared by many.

He encouraged the Ghanaian youth to stay and work in the country instead of travelling out since it is not easy.

