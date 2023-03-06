Former First Lady Lordina Mahama received a pleasant surprise from her church on March 5, 2023, ahead of her birthday on March 6

Her husband former president John Mahama took to Facebook and other social media platforms to share beautiful images of the massive care

Mahama also took to social media to later on to appreciate his wife for being his solid rock over the years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's former First Lady Lordina Mahama is celebrating her 60th birthday today, March 6, 2023, but she received a pleasant surprise the day before.

Former president John Mahama took to Facebook to share the beautiful photos of the massive cake gifted to Lordina on March 5 by the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church.

"Lordina will be 60 years tomorrow, 6th March. She was surprised beautifully by our church this morning - celebrating her generosity and support to the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church," Mahama's pleasant post on social media read in part.

John Mahama helping Lordina Mahama cut the surprise birthday cake (R) and the church presenting another gift to the former First Lady. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

He also extended his family's appreciation to the head pastor of the church and his assistants and for the pre-birthday cake, the gifts, words of encouragement & appreciation, and the special prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Happy birthday my love, Lordina Mahama," John Mahama concluded.

John Mahama, Lordina and other members of the family receive blessings from the church. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

John Mahama and Lordina cut surprise birthday cake gifted to former former First Lady by her church on March 5, 2023. Source: Facebook/JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

Lordina celebrates 60th birthday

Lordina Mahama's birthday is always a colour event because it coincides with Ghana's independence day celebration.

As has been the norm for over a decade, former president John Mahama took to social to express his unending love for his wife.

On Monday, March 6, he shared the following romantic words:

"Thanks for the good times and the not-too-good times. You've stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You've been my rock," he shared on social media among other sweet words.

John Mahama celebrates Lordina

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that former first lady Lordina Mahama's 60th birthday gripped social media after former president John Mahama posted photos of his wife.

On Monday, March 6, John Mahama posted a sweet message and adorable photographs to commemorate the significant event.

This kickstarted a plethora of good wishes from family members and admirers in the comments areas of his social media posts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh