Former president John Dramani Mahama has celebrated his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama's 60th birthday

On Monday, March 6, he posted a sweet message and adorable photographs to commemorate the significant event

The former first lady received good wishes from family members and admirers in the comments areas of his social media posts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has penned a touching message to celebrate the 60th birthday of his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama.

He thanked Lordina for supporting him through good and bad times and always being there.

Mahama's heartfelt message to Lordina

The former president said that during the trying times, they battled the rough waters together.

Mahama celebrates Lordina's 60th birthday. Photo credit: officialjdmahama.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Lordina, my partner on this life's journey. Thanks for the good times and the not-too-good times. You've stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You've been my rock.

"It's your great day today, and I celebrate you. Age is just a number. Enjoy your birthday, and live many more years in good health. Lordina, my wife, my love, and my friend! Wishing you a happy 60th birthday," Mahama shared on his socials.

The Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church surprised Lordina before her birthday on Monday, March 6, in appreciation for her generosity and support of the church.

The former president joined Lordina at the church to thank the Head Pastor, his assistants, and the entire congregation for their pre-birthday cake, gifts, words of encouragement and appreciation, and special prayers.

The beautiful photos Mahama posted to celebrate Lordina Mahama garnered sweet reactions from netizens.

See the images below:

How netizens reacted to Mahama's birthday post

Michael Miracle Awala posted:

Happy birthday to you, Mummy.

Richmond Takyi Assan commented:

Glorious Birthday, Keep touching lives.

Patience Williams reacted:

Happy birthday my virtuous mother I love.

Abdul Razak Ali commented:

Happy, glorious birthday to you, mum. You are getting closer to God as you age. May this season bring you and the family peace, prosperity, and a healthy life. I wish you love, her excellency, the first lady of all times.

Abel Kojo Kubawe said:

Happy birthday virtuous woman. You are blessed to be the blessing you are. Live long and have more impact on your generation and generations to come.

Wise Pervi commented:

Happy birthday our great best mother of Ghana.

Kawurche Meri Ekonatu Adams said:

Happy 60th Birthday, Mrs Lordina Mahama. God bless you abundantly, wishing you all joy, happiness, and love.

Sixtus Dakpalah commented:

Happy birthday Mrs Lordina Mahama. God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

Mahama celebrates Lordina's birthday

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama reiterated his love for his wife and former first lady, Lordina Mahama, as she marked her 59th birthday.

In an Instagram post seen by YEN.com.gh, the former president expressed love for his significant other as he wished her a happy birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh