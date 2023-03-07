An SHS boy is trending after a video of him leading a march past during the Independence Day parade surfaced

In a video on TikTok, the Effiduase Senior High School student was filmed doing push-ups as he led other students to march during the parade

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young boy for his wonderful display and show of strength

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian boy has thrown social media into a frenzy after a video of him leading a march past during the independence parade surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @user5614820008468 showed a moment where the boy who was leading the march-past of students from Effiduase Senior High Technical School suddenly put down his mantle only to go down and start doing push-ups.

Leader of students doing push-ups Photo credit: @user5614820008468/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The move by the march pass leader elicited cheers from the crowd, who did not anticipate that.

He showed great strength as he did 43 push-ups, much to the delight of onlookers gathered around.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video of the school boy doing pushups

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the boy for his resilience.

PEN DRIVE:

Eiiii 6th March turn to military training Effiduasi y3 da m'ase

Seth Odeneho Amankwah Pam:

This shows that technical schools are strong

user1955844498210:

Afe eii 6th March de3 wonders nkoaa cos eii

Anwar Sadat Odeneho:

Ye nieeeee The legends sunkwa the land of possibilities 6th march mu press up

Priscilla Gyau:

Independence day de ns3m b3ba

streetdbee:

43 push ups. Good boy

Van Vicker shares throwback photo

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Famous Ghanaian actor and academician Van Vicker, has caused a stir with a 1993 picture he took in high school in Ghana.

In the picture, the handsome-looking actor was wearing sunglasses, which appears to be his favourite thing, while he posed for the iconic photo with one of his friends.

Van Vicker, who shared the picture on March 6, 2023, revealed that the photo was taken exactly 30 years ago, in 1993, to mark Ghana's Independence Day.

GIS hold Ghana Day

Also, some young pupils of Ghana International School (GIS) have earned praise online with their celebration of Ghana Day at school.

As part of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations every year, schools and other institutions use the month of March to showcase the culture and other things from the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh