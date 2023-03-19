Movie Awards founder Fred Nuamah insists actor John Dumelo told him he would not contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the NDC

He claimed he spoke to his close friend, who mentioned that he would contest the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) seat instead

Nuamah said he heard about Dumelo's u-turn decision after he (Nuamah) had picked up forms to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Movie Awards founder, Fred Nuamah, insists actor John Dumelo told him that he would not contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat for Ghana's largest opposition party.

The movie producer, who has ventured into politics, has announced his intention to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries on May 13 for the constituency's parliamentary seat to help aid the party's victory in the 2024 general elections.

Fred Nuamah details why he picked up forms to contest in NDC primaries

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 18, Nuamah said his decision followed his close friend actor-politician John Dumelo's decision not to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat in the primaries.

But Dumelo had debunked the claims a week earlier on the same platform, describing Nuamah as ''a liar''.

Dumelo said his friend had instead pledged to back his bid to contest for the seat he lost narrowly in the 2020 general elections.

''At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon,'' Dumelo said.

Nuamah counters Dumelo's claims

Nuamah, however, insists Dumelo told him two years ago that he (Dumelo) intends to contest for the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) seat instead.

''I spoke to my future constituents some years back when my brother (John Dumelo) said he was going to SALL to contest the seat. I told him I wanted our seat open once you left here.''

''Even with brotherly advice, my brother (Dumelo) told me, why don't I contest elsewhere? 'I told him No; because I live here, I want to go for this seat,''' Nuamah recalled.

He recounted that he had heard rumours about Dumelo's u-turn decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon some few months ago, so he called to enquire, but the former did not answer.

''When he finally did, he asked me to wait for a green light. I called several times after, but he did not answer. So, I sent him messages. He replied to the first, then I sent the second, but he didn't respond till I picked up my forms to contest,'' Nuamah claimed.

Watch the full interview below:

NDC Primaries: Dumelo debunks claims he blessed Nuamah to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon Seat

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician John Dumelo debunked claims that he approved his friend-turned-rival Fred Nuamah's decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary slot.

The politician, an accomplished actor, adamantly asserted that he never permitted his erstwhile friend to run against him in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the constituency's parliamentary seat.

Appearing on UTV's United Showbiz, Dumelo called Nuamah, the best man at his wedding, a liar for allegedly saying elsewhere that Dumelo had given the go-ahead for him to compete.

