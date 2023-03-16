Kwesi Nyantakyi has been celebrating the ruling by a high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong

He said on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for his personal gain

Kwesi Nyantakyi further disclosed after the ruling that Anas once tried to use a lecturer to extort money from him

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has said he was a victim of what he calls unethical journalism by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, claiming the journalist tried to extort money from him with the help of a lecturer.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after an Accra high court dismissed a defamation case Anas brought against politician Kennedy Agyapong, Nyantakyi said the ruling vindicates his firm stance that the investigative journalist schemed to destroy his reputation for personal gains.

"I have been a victim of extortion schemes. When my case arrived, he sent a lawyer who lectures at the University of Ghana whose name is Kwame Gyan to come and see me. I knew Kwame Gyan from the media space but never met him so he added Adam Mukaila who was an RFA chairman," Nyantakyi told Oman FM on Wednesday.

Nyantakyi lost his top job as GFA president in 2018 after Anas showcased a documentary titled "Number 12". Although the video that was screened publicly captured the former Ghana FA boss receiving $65,000 from an undercover reporter, he insisted that he was baited.

Before the "Number 12" documentary, Nyantakyi was a Fifa Council member and vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, but he was banned for life by Fifa in October 2018 for breaking bribery and corruption rules.

This lifetime ban was later reduced to 15 years in 2022.

Nyantakyi says Anas is up to no good

Speaking to Oman FM after the court threw out a defamation case filed by Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, Nyantakyi said the ruling by the judge, Justice Eric Baah, firms up his position that the feared investigative journalist is up to no good.

Anas had been seeking GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Agyapong on grounds that a documentary he produced, titled "Who Watches The Watchman", to counter his "Number 12" documentary called him a murderer and cast him in a bad light in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.

But the judge disagreed with Anas' claim because the contents of Agyapong's documentary were factual and showed that indeed Anas sometimes uses the findings of his investigations to extort money from people.

The judge said Anas was practising "investigative terrorism" and not "investigative journalism".

Justice Baah said the evidence before him showed that Anas would approach people he had filed secretly and ask for money to be let off the hook. Those who paid were let off, while those who failed to pay up were featured in his documentary.

The judge also ordered Anas to pay Kennedy Agyapong GH¢50,000 as compensation for the trouble he put the Assin Central MP through.

"It’s an unfortunate travesty of justice” - Anas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, reacted to the ruling on his defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

The court threw out the GH¢25 million defamation suit against Agyapong on grounds that it lacked merit and that the allegations against Anas by Ken Agypong were founded on facts.

But Anas said in a statement shortly after the ruling that the ruling contained flaws that work against the administration of justice in Ghana.

