Ghanaian politician John Dumelo has debunked claims that he approved his friend-turned-rival Fred Nuamah's decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary slot.

The politician, also an award-winning actor, vehemently stated that he never blessed his former friend to compete against him for the constituency's parliamentary slot in the coming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

John Dumelo calls Fred Nuamah a liar

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Dumelo described the best man for his wedding as a liar over reports that Fred Nuamah had said elsewhere that he (Dumelo) blessed him to contest.

Dumelo Debunks claims he approved Nuamah's decision to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon slot in NDC primaries. Photo credit: UTV/fredericknuamah (Instagram).

Source: Facebook

Dumelo said his friend had instead pledged to back his bid to contest for the seat he lost narrowly in the 2020 general elections.

''At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon,'' he said.

John Dumlo denies talking to either Nuamah or Yaw Sakyi

Dumelo also debunked claims that Yaw Sakyi was around when he (Dumelo) told Fred Nuamah that he would not contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat.

''That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,'' Dumelo added.

The tension between John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah started after the latter released his campaign flyer hours after attending his friend's February 3 private birthday bash.

Watch the interview below:

Over 800 have picked up nomination forms to contest for various parliamentary seats nationwide on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming primaries.

The candidates who picked up the nomination forms are supposed to submit them starting on March 20, 2023.

John Dumelo to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for NDC

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Setor Dumelo announced his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dumelo, who was largely regarded as the finest candidate to win the seat, is rumoured to have given it up in favour of a more secure position in the Volta Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh