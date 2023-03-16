Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has replied to famous blogger Zionfelix after the former described his fashion sense as weird during an interview

The famous blogger Felix Adomako popularly called Zionfelix looked classy in a jacket and white boots during his tour in Europe

In an Instagram post, Charlie Dior called on the celebrity blogger to invest in his looks as he flaunts his houses on social media

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on one of Zionfelix's iconic looks. The rich and famous blogger looked dashing in a colourful puffer jacket similar to what Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has been rocking lately.

Charlie Dior and blogger Zionfelix look dapper in their outfits. source: @charliedior

Source: Instagram

The father-of-two paired the trendy jacket with black jeans. Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, rocked a white crochet hat and rubber boots to complete his look.

In his latest Instagram post, Charlie Dior described Zionfelix as the worst-dressed blogger in Ghana, lacking fashion despite all his wealth.

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's Instagram video;

sonsee_the_rebel

I have always said it; nothing suits him

dwoatutugyaguu

He looks like someone who just arrived in Germany through Libya

gladysedze

_I quote in ZiZion'soice: Meny3 alone ooo.

iam_.more_.nice

Was the shoe L3L33L3 for me my landlord will sack me because of noise because why not

datguylilrichy

He dodoesn'tnderstand what fashion means. Allow him is always the people that do; nothingdon'tnow how to dress that chat the most

djnayah

This is mean. Lol, you just had to level the ground, and in doing so, you dug a dipper to bury him.. you think you go to heaven? and where’s your singlet?

monicawiedong

Has this guy talked about Tracy Boakye before? I can't mind my business

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2

Awurade masreeee saa atete tui tui in chairman Wontumi's voice

Source: YEN.com.gh