Ghanaian actor, music and movie producer Fred Nuamah was spotted at Christian Atsu's funeral after he was called out recently by John Dumelo

Fred Nuamah placed a finger on his lips, indicating that he "be silent" when the camera man drew closer to him in the video

Fans have read meanings into his actions, with some saying he was at the funeral grounds to campaign in the upcoming elections against his friend

Ghanaian actor, music and movie producer, Fredrick Nuamah was spotted at the grounds for the final funeral rites of the late Black Stars footballer Christian Atsu.

Fred Nuamah, who was present at the funeral with popular actress, Lydia Forson was clothed in black while mourning the talented footballer.

Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Lydia Forson, who was not in the mood for videos and looked sad, quickly told the camera man to stop taking videos and pictures of them because they were in mourning.

Fred Nuamah, on the other hand, had no problem with the cameras. He adjusted his glasses and put a finger on his lips. He said no words to the camera, but some Ghanaians feel he is there to campaign as well, since he has shown interest in the Ayawaso parliamentary seat.

Fred Nuamah announced his decision to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections against his best friend, John Dumelo; a decision which has lead to a misunderstanding between him and John Dumelo.

Watch Fred Nuamah's video at Christian Atsu's funeral below:

Ghanaians reacted to Fred Nuamah's presence at Christian Atsu's funeral:

thateustaceboy commented:

Fred Nuamah, yawa guy. We know you are there to campaign. Backstabber

papa_nyameyie commented:

That side eye was more deadly than my ex's food.

tina_thom7 commented:

Side eye we’re mourning and cameras on face

benjaminboatenggaze commented:

You people I want to be sad leave us alone

Ex-Black Stars players Sammy Kuffuor and John Painstil weep at Christian Atsu's funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that ex-Blackstars players Sammy Kuffuor and John Paintsil could not hold back their tears at the funeral of their former colleague, Christian Atsu.

Sammy Kuffuor cried and covered his face with his handkerchief to hide his uncontrollable tears. John Paintsil also bowed his head and continuously wiped his tears, unable to stop crying at the sight of his friend's lifeless body.

