Adorable old videos of the departed Black Stars player Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom vibing have surfaced on the internet

In one of the clips, the two are seen playing football and engaging in other fun sports before enjoying themselves at an eatery

YEN.com.gh has compiled all the moments the late Ghanaian footballer and his brother created lasting memories

Adorable old videos of the departed Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom creating beautiful memories have emerged on the internet.

The deceased football star from Ghana and his brother can be seen playing football in one of the clips before shooting arrows. The pair bonded with a pal in a comfortable living room.

Another footage details the touching moments the late former Chelsea star shared with his brother.

3 times Christian Atsu and his brother chilled together in emotional videos. Photo credit: wisdom_stardom10.

Their short clip highlights their struggling past before the late Black Stars winger elevated into prominence. The duo was captured in multiple pictures in a video slide on different occasions.

The tear-arousing videos showed the pair spent some of their best moments in life together.

1. Christian Atsu's brother shares their grass to grace video:

Christian Atsu's brother evoked emotions with a video detailing their struggling past.

The short clip highlights their poor past before the late Black Stars winger became famous.

2. Late Black Stars player Christian Atsu and his brother pose for the camera:

Departed Ghanaian footballing star Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother capture a moment together on camera. The duo flexed their looks and simple wardrobe choices.

3. Old video of Christian Atsu and his brother playing games:

The late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom created a heartfelt memory before his passing.

The deceased Ghanaian football player and his brother played games before shooting arrows in one of their touching videos.

