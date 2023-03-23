Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the departed Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam, has shown off her dance moves in recent videos

The mother of three flexed her slender physique as she performed energy-filled synchronised dances outside a house

YEN.com.gh features all the moments the widow of the late Black Stars player confidently displays upbeat movements

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the departed Ghanaian footballing star Christian Atsu Twasam, has shown off her dance moves and very slender figure in videos online.

The widow stepped into black sportswear and a cropped-top over faded jeans while exercising twice in separate clips.

Christian Atsu's wife displays intense energy

The mother of three kicked her legs in the air as she performed energy-filled synchronised dances outside a house.

2 times Christian Atsu's wife Christian Atsu exhibits her dance moves. Photo credit: nanahemaa926/chris_atsu (Instagram).

Source: TikTok

Rupio threw herself into the performance, waving her arms like a professional dancer. She shows off some bold moves in fun TikTok videos uploaded to social media.

Christian Atsu's wife exhibits flexibility

In the clips, she flaunted her flexibility as she danced with enthusiasm and energy. Christian Atsu's widow did her best dance moves, which grabbed the attention of her audience.

Watch the videos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh