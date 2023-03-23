An old video of the departed Black Stars player Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom has evoked emotions

The pair was shown in the footage playing football and engaging in beautiful experiences while engaging in other fun sports

While some internet users prayed for the late footballer's soul to find peace, others could not control their emotions

An old video of the departed Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom creating a beautiful memory before his death has triggered emotions.

The deceased football star from Ghana and his brother can be seen playing football in the footage before shooting arrows. In one of the scenes, the pair laughed and bonded with a pal in a comfortable living room.

Christian Atsu's brother shared touching video

The clip was posted on the brother of the deceased former Chelsea player's TikTok account with the comment "angel in a human shape''.

Christian Atsu and his brother play games in video. Photo credit: wisdom_stardom10.

The viral video had raked in over 478,000 views with nearly 35,000 comments from netizens at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Christian Atsu and his brother

TIkTOK blogger said:

No one is talking about this guy because he is not a celebrity, I have been watching every video he made with Atsu since he died, and I can tell he was closer to him than Wakaso. He is in pain let’s all console him more cos he grew up with him.

User @Hero vandy commented:

We miss you, legend.

User4538000770464 commented:

Awww, we miss you.

FRESHBONE posted:

It is well.

Obaapa Akua 1990 commented:

Awwww, hmmmm

User9260613080859 reacted:

I can't stop watching RIPP.

Hanex baby‍commented:

Take hearts

Nana D posted:

A guy with full of life. His gentle Soul Rest in Perfect Peace.

Bettinaappah said:

Take heart

Janet Gyansah commented:

May God Almighty keep our dear brother in his house

Gharger gh said:

Prisoner, thank you for your support. We shall meet again.

Arhkosuah Courteous posted:

Painful death but beautiful if you know you rest in Christ Jesus.

Naa reacted:

We miss him already.

Mimi said:

This made me cry.

Espensivegh8

Very painful.

Animah Silk commented:

So sorry; I feel your pain it’s not easy.

Gloriaankomah219 reacted:

Forever ♾ In our hearts ❤️.

Dya76io8fhsh said:

You will always be in our hearts.

Vivian Asante posted:

Rip, bro.

Ama sterling commented:

It will be difficult for Wakaso to have a friend like Atsu again.

