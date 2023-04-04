A video of a nice bride and her bridesmaids having a fun time as they gear up for a wedding has melted hearts online

The video captured the beautiful ladies dancing with energy as they took turns to shake their backsides

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the beautiful bride on her marriage

A pretty Ghanaian bride and her bridesmaids have won the admiration of netizens as they made merry and had fun on the day of the wedding

The TikTok video which has won many people over captured the beautiful moment where the bride and beautiful bridesmaids were entertaining themselves with some nice dance moves.

The video showed the moment when the bride first opened the floor and danced beautifully with her backside to one of the trending songs on TikTok.

As she left, one pretty bridesmaid moved to the middle amid cheers from the excited ladies and wiggled her waist to the fast-tempo tune being played.

The ladies took turns to show that they are good dancers as they turned their backsides to the camera and displayed captivating dance moves.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to dancing video of the bride and bridesmaids

The video which was captioned “bridesmaids are on fire” garnered a lot of reactions from netizens most of whom congratulated the bride on her wedding

franciscanimoh24 said:

This joy overload tap in soon

Maa Tess commented:

I just love the swag

sarfowaa013 added:

Woooooow congratulations dear.Thanks for using the song

Ambitious Afia replied:

I just love Mina moves she is a whole mood

Source: YEN.com.gh