The transformation story of a little girl who was beaten and branded a witch by her family has gotten people emotional

The young girl was found in the streets begging for food and sleeping in an abandoned house at night

Ten years after bringing her into the orphanage home, a white woman has shown off her transformation

A white woman has earned praises on social media after sharing the transformation of a young Nigerian girl.

Ten years ago, she was tagged a witch by her family and thrown out of the house into the streets, without any means of survival.

A white woman, alongside a Nigerian man, found the little girl sleeping on the dirty ground and took her in.

In recent photos shared via @landofhope on Instagram, the little girl posed with her helpers and her transformation was glaring and so commendable.

Land Of Hope wrote on Instagram:

"Yesterday was VERY special. It was exactly 10 years ago Land of Hope Director of Child Development @nsidibeorok and I found Charity in an abandoned house.

"Charity was accused of being a witch and outcasted by her family and the entire community. She begged for food during the day and in the night, she slept on the dirty ground of the abandoned house.

"When we found her, she was wearing a Chelsea football jersey many sizes too big for her. It was the only clothing she had. I remember how her body appeared like a fragile feather. She was severely malnourished, beaten and abused.

"What happened to Charity during those years of struggle and immense pain belongs to the past. Today, Charity has become such a strong and independent young woman. Next year, she will start university.

"All thanks to your amazing love and support. 5th of April 2013, we rescued Charity. 5th of April 2023, we dressed up to celebrate Charity’s development and accomplishments."

Social media reactions

Squadylala said:

"So this witch survived in another country, didn’t bring ill luck to this woman, grew to be a beautiful woman and had a great life better than those who labeled her witch. Take a second and choose who the actual witch is. The people who left her to die or this child? The African mentality, the society, the tribes and ethnicity needs to be overhauled… in a modern day, the Chinese and Indians still have their cultures but yet advancing, heading towards 2070… Nigeria is on auto reverse… heading toward 13th century."

Ksolo_hitz stated:

"Tomorrow, the family will come to claim ownership after abandoning her to die. Unfortunately for them, man is not God."

Olivermint reacted:

"Isn't this the woman who rescued a malnourished boy in Africa, gave him water, and took him home, where he has since improved?"

See the post below:

