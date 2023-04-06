Seemphiwe Ndosi made a heartfelt tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post

He celebrated his achievements of having a degree, a car, building a home, and becoming a doctor

Commenters shared words of encouragement and expressed their emotions toward the post, telling him to keep going

Seemphiwe Ndosi's mother would be proud of his achievements. @seemphiwe_ndosi/TikTok

Seemphiwe Ndosi has made a heartwarming tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post. The man reminisced on the days before having a job or a degree and celebrated that he was not a doctor.

"Mama, I have a degree. I have a car and I am building a home now," he said

Man shares TikTok tribute for his late Mother

You can see the post below:

People shared words of encouragement with him

@KagisoTsutsuma said:

"This kind of tiktoks gets me so emotional I feel the pain"

@CharlotteMapheleba:

"Best believe you have an amazing guardian angel ❤️"

@Sharlot_4tein:

"I'm sure she's proud of you... continue winning "

@PinkRose:

"She's proud of you ️you doing so well am inspired"

@thullysibuyi:

"You have done mama proud and she is definitely resting in peace knowing you have done well"

@.atlegang.:

"Amazing smile❤️. I wonder what made you smile like that"

@Songezo Soso Namso:

" GOD is good"

@Jama:

"keep up the good work brue "

