Doctor Who Lost His Mother Makes Touching TikTok Tribute to Her, Leaves Netizens Emotional
Doctor Who Lost His Mother Makes Touching TikTok Tribute to Her, Leaves Netizens Emotional

by  Nathaniel Crabbe Aba Afful
  • Seemphiwe Ndosi made a heartfelt tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post
  • He celebrated his achievements of having a degree, a car, building a home, and becoming a doctor
  • Commenters shared words of encouragement and expressed their emotions toward the post, telling him to keep going

Doctor makes TikTok tribute to late mother
Seemphiwe Ndosi's mother would be proud of his achievements. @seemphiwe_ndosi/TikTok
Source: UGC

Seemphiwe Ndosi has made a heartwarming tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post. The man reminisced on the days before having a job or a degree and celebrated that he was not a doctor.

"Mama, I have a degree. I have a car and I am building a home now," he said

Man shares TikTok tribute for his late Mother

You can see the post below:

People shared words of encouragement with him

@KagisoTsutsuma said:

"This kind of tiktoks gets me so emotional I feel the pain"

@CharlotteMapheleba:

"Best believe you have an amazing guardian angel ❤️"

@Sharlot_4tein:

"I'm sure she's proud of you... continue winning "

@PinkRose:

"She's proud of you ️you doing so well am inspired"

@thullysibuyi:

"You have done mama proud and she is definitely resting in peace knowing you have done well"

@.atlegang.:

"Amazing smile❤️. I wonder what made you smile like that"

@Songezo Soso Namso:

" GOD is good"

@Jama:

"keep up the good work brue "

Final-year KNUST student dies from alleged kidney failure

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a final-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student in Ghana's Ashanti Region, reportedly died.

The level 400 male business student allegedly passed on due to kidney failure, but a doctor's report confirming the cause of death is yet to emerge.

The Twitter account Voice of KNUST announced the young man's abrupt demise in a Twitter post without the details.

