Doctor Who Lost His Mother Makes Touching TikTok Tribute to Her, Leaves Netizens Emotional
- Seemphiwe Ndosi made a heartfelt tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post
- He celebrated his achievements of having a degree, a car, building a home, and becoming a doctor
- Commenters shared words of encouragement and expressed their emotions toward the post, telling him to keep going
Seemphiwe Ndosi has made a heartwarming tribute to his late mother in a recent TikTok post. The man reminisced on the days before having a job or a degree and celebrated that he was not a doctor.
"Mama, I have a degree. I have a car and I am building a home now," he said
Man shares TikTok tribute for his late Mother
You can see the post below:
Young man completes house, installs solar panels on roof for 24/7 light, celebrates birthday inside new home
People shared words of encouragement with him
@KagisoTsutsuma said:
"This kind of tiktoks gets me so emotional I feel the pain"
@CharlotteMapheleba:
"Best believe you have an amazing guardian angel ❤️"
@Sharlot_4tein:
"I'm sure she's proud of you... continue winning "
@PinkRose:
"She's proud of you ️you doing so well am inspired"
@thullysibuyi:
"You have done mama proud and she is definitely resting in peace knowing you have done well"
@.atlegang.:
"Amazing smile❤️. I wonder what made you smile like that"
@Songezo Soso Namso:
" GOD is good"
@Jama:
"keep up the good work brue "
