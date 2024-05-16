The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms coming from Nigeria

Areas expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms include parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, Aflao and Kasoa

The agency urged Ghanaians in the relevant areas to be cautious ahead of the thunderstorms

The forecast indicates a thunderstorm is arriving from Nigeria, which is expected to hit areas like Accra and Kasoa again.

The agency said regions along the coast and in the north are expected to be the worst hit.

It also warned of an increased risk of flooding and wind damage and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.

“A rainstorm that is moderately producing thunderstorms with rain over northern Benin into Togo is expected to drift further westwards to affect the northern half of Ghana.”

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a public warning.

Earlier thunderstorm warnings

The agency's most recent warning was on May 8, 2024. The Ghana Meteorological Agency had also already warned Ghanaians to expect more rain and thunderstorms after that as the rainy season intensified.

The agency urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

A storm on Monday, May 6, 2024, caused some flooding in Accra and trees to collapse on vehicles across the capital.

The Kasoa-Mallam road has recently witnessed some of the heaviest traffic congestion. Commuters were held up for over eight hours because flooding disrupted the roads with silt.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern, intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

