A Level 400 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly passed away

According to reports, he unexpectedly died from kidney failure, leaving his loved ones and family inconsolably heartbroken

Several people, including kids from the Ghanaian school, have expressed their sorrow at Marfo's unexpected demise

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a final-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student in Ghana's Ashanti Region, has reportedly died.

The level 400 male business student allegedly passed on due to kidney failure, but a doctor's report confirming the cause of death is yet to emerge.

Marfo's death made public

The Twitter account Voice of KNUST announced the young man's abrupt demise in a Twitter post without the details.

KNUST student dies from alleged kidney failure. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Sad news slams KNUST as Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a Level 400 male Business student passes on due to kidney failure,'' the handle captioned the post.

Scores of people, including students of the Ghanaian school, took to the comments area to mourn the sudden passing of Marfo.

See the post below:

Reactions to Marfo's death

@TSIKATA93 said:

I know snr. His elder brother is a best friend of mine. This boy is down to earth just like his brother. Not the kind of news we were yearning for but God takes it when he pleases—my condolences to you Emma, and Jnr.

@t_blinkx reacted:

Final year, God help we the final years to complete in good health.

@AmpofocharlesJr said:

Rest well, bro.

@Gabriel_Opoku10 commented:

To those saying,he smokes or drinks. He does none, I have been with him for 4yrs and he doesn’t do that. He is a kind and very respectful guy.

@boadu_shadrack3 posted:

Ouch! that’s sad. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

@tidihbwoy posted:

Rest well, bro.

@NyyearBerry commented:

I still can’t believe.

@sonnet143_14 said:

I also met this guy who paid my co rep a visit at tech hospital room 4 mall ward and was sleeping next to him. I was sad for him cos I thought he was abandoned. I prayed for my friends and his 2 Mates. Hmm... so unfortunate to hear that my prayers didn’t work but God knows the best.

Policeman who died with wife and baby in fire incident laid to rest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the late police officer of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command who died with his wife and child in a fire incident, has been laid to rest.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, his 32-year-old late wife, Millicent Akyaa Agyei and three-month-old baby, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo, all perished in the fire that gutted a police barracks at Apromase in the region on January 16.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh