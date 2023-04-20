A needy Ghanaian mother of triplets has requested financial support to cater for her children's needs

Lariba of Sandema in Ghana's Upper East Region needs urgent support to boost her business and finance her children's education

The widow wept during a recent interview with the founder and CEO of Crime Check TV GH, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian mother of triplets named Lariba in Sandema in Ghana's Upper East Region has appealed for financial support to cater for her children's needs.

The widow, whose husband and children's father passed five years ago, sobbed as she talked about how difficult it was sometimes for her to provide for herself and the kids.

Lariba claimed in an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng on Crime Check TV GH that she uses loans to fund her hustle.

Ghanaian widow of triplets begs for financial support. Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH.

Source: Facebook

Lariba recalls difficult past times

The needy widow disclosed that she engages in various small businesses to earn money to provide for the kids, but it's not been easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''...the kids are a blessing, but it's not been easy providing for them. Their father [died five years ago] and left them for me alone,'' she said while crying.

Lariba and the children live in a single room where their rent is due. She needs urgent support to boost her business, provide for the triplets, and finance their senior high school education.

Watch her interview below:

Netizens react to Lariba's appeal for support

Nancy Bimpong posted:

There are at times when things get challenging, and you lose hope because you don't know who to turn to for support. I hope your brighter future is ahead, and you guys shouldn't give up.

Oshejede George commented:

As a double twin (4 boys) single parent, I can fully relate to what the lady is going through. May the Lord send a helper to her. Amen.

Single mom of 3 who hawks Kenkey daily for GH¢20 wage receives over GH¢3,000

In another story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a struggling Ghanaian single mother named Ama Darkowaa, who sells another person's kenkey for a commission of GH¢20 to fend for herself and her children, has received support.

The public donated money to the mother of three who walks across Greater Kumasi to sell Fante Kenkey.

Many others were moved by Ama Darkowaa's story, including Marivic Saladar from Canada, who contributed CAD$100 (Canadian dollars).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh