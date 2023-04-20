A kid got her dad surprised after she complained that her mom had used an insulting expression on her in a video

In the video, the kid tried to get her dad to rebuke her mom, but the dad rather calmed her down

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the little girl

A little Ghanaian girl has cracked ribs online after a video of her expressing displeasure over the attitude of her mom surfaced.

In the TikTok video, which has since gone viral, the little girl was seen complaining to her father that her mom had hissed at her.

Little kid unhappy with mum for hissing at her Photo credit:@koobibini/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Acting as a peacemaker, the father sought clarity from the little kid on why her mom would do that.

He further asked the girl for the meaning of the expression, a move that prompted the child to seek an answer from her mom.

Failing in her bid to get an answer, the girl funnily then burst out and shouted to the hearing of her mom that she doesn't like what she did, after which she turned to her dad and started to play.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 900 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video:

The 27-second video, which was captioned "Please does anyone know the meaning of mctheeew" has stirred reactions from netizens, with many laughing at the action of the kid.

Naa reacted:

When it was time to explain what she did, there were scratches

user486344103344 replied:

How is she talking n still making the correct mctheew

ninyanglovelydoteb(Lynn) added:

What's the meaning of mtcweeh. I don't like that koraaa oooo

rosegyimah22 indicated:

ei the explanation is not encouraging

Source: YEN.com.gh