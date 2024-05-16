Michigan State University has promised to give priority to students from Prempeh College who apply to the school to further their studies abroad

This was disclosed by Prempeh College in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 16, 2024

The priority is in recognition of Prempeh College's achievements in the World Robotic competitions

As part of its effort to attract more quality minds from every nook and cranny of the world, Michigan State University in the US has said it will prioritise students from Prempeh College who apply for admission in upcoming academic years,

This decision to name Kumasi-based Prempeh College on their priority list was based on the solid reputation that the school has earned as a centre of excellence in Africa.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prempeh College said this latest feat is in recognition of the school's impressive showing at the Robotic championship and other academic achievements over the years.

"The Michigan State University has now prioritized Prempeh College over other international institutions as part of their international student recruitment efforts, thanks to our robotics achievements and other academic laurels," the post read

Prempeh College further thanked its teachers for their selfless contribution to the many academic laurels the school continue to achieve.

"Kudos to the selfless and dedicated tutors and students who continue to uphold the Prempeh College standard," it further reads.

Won Olympiad Challenge. in 2023

The Robotics Club of Prempeh College made Ghana and Asanteman proud after they emerged victorious at the 2024 World Robotics Olympiad Challenge.

For their impressive performance, the students were awarded a $80,000 scholarship to further their studies in the USA.

This is not the first time Prempeh College has won trophies at the Tobotic competitions.

In 2023 for instance, the school clinched two world championship titles at the Robofest held in the United States of America, winning the coveted prize of the Open Categories and Senior Bottle Sumo Unlimited Category.

Prempeh College students who won the Robotics Challenge were awarded GH¢1.1 million scholarship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that students of Prempeh College who participated in the World Robotics Challenge have been awarded a scholarship.

The young men made Ghana proud by emerging winners of the competition, which took place in the US.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted as many congratulated them on their global achievement.

