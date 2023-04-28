An adorable kid was hyped to see her dad pull in from a long day of work, and she could not stand still

The loving daughter showed people that she is a daddy's little girl as she was happy to finally be in her father's arms

People on TikTok were extremely moved to see how happy the child was to have a present father in her life

A dad on TikTok was a viral sensation thanks to his daughter's love. This doting father received a warm welcome when he arrived from work.

One child was beyond happy to see her dad come home. Image: @tia_tiandra

Source: UGC

People were gushing as they watched the little girl beaming with joy. The video was a hit with over half a million views.

TikTokof father's bond with daughter gets 600k views

This adorable kid on a TikTok by @tia_tiandra was over the moon when her dad came home. The tiny tot can be heard chanting "daddy" when she hears him approaching. Watch the video:

Present dad delights Mzansi TikTok users

Peeps love to see parents spend time with their kids. Online users left hundreds of comments fawning over the girl's happiness.

t_gap commented:

"Every child deserves a present father honestly."

Lebogang commented:

"I'm 31 and I'm like her when I see my father."

LedwabaMahlatse commented:

"It’s the dance for me."

Dakalo commented:

"We rarely see this because men run away from their kids these days. This is sooooooo beautiful."

LETHABO commented:

"The wiggle she did when he carried her?"

scelo commented:

"Saturday I got home midnight, I guess what she was still up in darkness waiting for me to come back from work."

MaMdlalose commented:

"The little dance at the door..... She's grandpa's love."

Source: Briefly.co.za