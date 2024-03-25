A video of a Ghanaian woman arguing with her husband has got people talking online

The woman took issue after his husband asked her to take the back seat of the car because the front seat had been preserved for his sister

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the reaction of the man towards his wife

A Ghanaian woman currently resident in the US has triggered reactions on social media after a TikTok video of her expressing her dismay over her husband's attitude.

It happened after her husband stopped her from sitting in the car's front seat but rather allowed his sister to assume that seat as they readied to head out.

She hesitantly agreed but later got out of the car and refused to go out with her husband and her sister-in-law after feeling disrespected.

The video, which was captioned "who rides in the front seat, sister of wife", had raked in over 20,000 likes and 2000 comments when writing the report.

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with many siding with the lady over her actions.

kuhlefulu0 commented:

As a mother, I will never bring drama to my best son. His Wife is the Queen, I know my place. Wife front

Sammyz reacted:

that's why it's important as a lady to have yoh own car ,,in such scenarios yuh don't argue instead leave dem and drive yoz nevamind going to the same place

malikha_beck replied:

I will let anyone to sit at front coz sitting at the back it’s more classy

michellelongoria88 replied:

Wife comes first, when you marry your wife comes before anyone in the family

