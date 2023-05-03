One happily married gent danced his heart out with one of his wives, and their obvious bond was a viral hit

The married couple looked completely in sync as they moved to the groovy beat blasting at a special occasion

People were amazed by the pair, who seemed to be beaming in each other's presence while setting the dance floor on fire

This guy has more than one wife, and he looks closer than ever to his first one. The man went viral with his wife when they executed some impressive dance moves.

A polygamous gent dancing with his first wife, and people loved watched them. Image: @mgamulempilonhle07

Online users could not get over how in love the man and his wife looked. Peeps were in awe, and the video got over 17 000 likes.

Man and 1st wife set TikTok ablaze with dance moves

A TikTok shared by @mgamulempilonhle07 shows the creator's older brother dancing with his first wife. Watch their cute dance video below:

South Africans' hearts warmed by polygamous man

Netizens are often curious about polygamous families. This man and his first wife were showered with compliments.

Maceeyah Sobahle Syandah commented:

"This is beautiful."

NqohMangethe commented:

"Now that's the vibe I want ,nabahle."

Nomfundo Moh commented:

"Ngaze ngabathanda!, this is beautiful."

Cindy Lindamkhonto commented:

"when you marry your best friend."

trueme commented:

"....with his first wife."

Man shows off 2 young wives, polygamous family fascinates SA

