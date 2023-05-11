The founder of Bonesmantv, Clinton Yeboah, has appealed for financial assistance to complete a one-bedroom apartment for an 85-year-old woman

Ghanaian philanthropist and founder of Bonesmantv, Clinton Yeboah, has appealed for financial assistance to complete a one-bedroom apartment for an 85-year-old woman.

According to Yeboah, who doubles as the founder of the BM Foundation, the project is one of the most challenging projects he's embarked on.

He revealed on social media that he needs doors, windows, and tiles to finish the building for the octogenarian.

Bonesmantv founder with the 85-year-old woman in front of the incomplete 1-bedroom apartment. Photo credit: bonesmantv

Source: Instagram

''A few months ago, I brought up an interview concerning an 85-year-old woman from Sefwi whose place of living was terrible.

''After the interview, few people showed some love and by God's grace, we have been able to put up this one-bedroom apartment for the old woman,'' part of Yeboah's post read on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of the charity confirmed that he needs GH¢7,000 to complete the building for the octogenarian.

''[We] need help to complete the building by this month's end so she can move in. She's a widow who lost her only child in an accident.

''She is currently the one raising her only grandchild. We want to plead with each of you to at least contribute any small amount to support her so we finish this building as soon as possible,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Yeboah mentioned that he also wants to set up a business for the woman to enable her cater for herself and the child.

Please donate to Clinton Yeboah's charity via MTN 054 016 9707 and 020 207 2024 or PayPal.me/tbonesgh.

