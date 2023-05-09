A short video of the building project a young man has done stirred massive reactions on social media

The building owner showed the part of the structure where he sited an underground parlour away from the main living room

Many people on TikTok who were amazed by his achievement and the construction praised the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man, @chimuzy777, who is still developing his site, has got many people praising him as he showed the progress of the building project.

After taking his building to the lintel level, the young man filmed it to reveal that the project has an underground parlour.

The progress of the building project wowed many people. Photo source: @chimuzy777

Source: UGC

House with underground parlour

He appreciated God for how far He had taken the building. The man was also already done with his soakaway. Scaffoldings could be seen around the structure, showing that the lintel was just drying out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many people thronged his video's comment section to praise him. The house owner captioned the project:

"God is still working."

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 20 comments and more than 1,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

EDOBOR_01 said:

"Congratulations."

callme shmurda said:

"Congratulations."

kellyB205 said:

"Omo I think say na only me get this idea just like my own. I pray May God give us money to complete the project big congrats blood."

Eze Ego 1. said:

"Congratulations bro More grace."

ask of deruo_moni said:

"Congratulations."

omodano asked:

"Congrats this is beautiful. Please how long did it take for the building to get to this level?"

Man builds three houses for family

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @akubigbrazil, who is based abroad, shared a video of how he pulled down the mud house of his family in the village and put three houses in its place.

Celebrating the achievement on TikTok, the man's clip captured what the old house looked like. Many people gathered around to watch as a borehole was dug before the building projects started.

Man builds house instead of buying car

In other news, a young Nigerian millionaire, @almightysarko, shared a video of the building project he spent his money on.

The man said he never rushed to buy a car with his money. The video he posted showed the moment the building's lintel was concreted before the structure was taken to the level it could be roofed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng