An elderly woman and her triplet sons have made many people emotional after they opened up about the hardship they are faced with

In a video on YouTube, the woman said her kids risk not attending SHS because money to cater for their expenses isn’t there

Social media users who reacted to the video have sympathised with the woman, with many assuring them that help will come their way

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It was an emotional sight to behold as a mother of triplets could not hold back her tears while narrating the ordeal she is going through in her quest to cater for her three sons.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the elderly woman identified as Lariba who spoke to Crime Check TV Gh narrated how tough things have become for her as she strives to cater for the financial needs of her three boys.

Ghanaian mom appeals for financial help to take kids to school Photo credit: @Crime Check Tv Gh/YouTube

Source: Youtube

She said her woes began when the father of her boys who are, Kadir Zakari, Fuseini Zakari and Alhassan Zakari died five years ago.

As someone who juggles between petty trading jobs, Madam Lariba said her hopes of making enough money to take care of her 18-year-old triplets through Senior High School have proved futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Our problems began when their father died, the family is also not helping us, so things have become very difficult for me”

It is her wish that her kids will be able to go through senior high school and hence, is appealing to Ghanaians to come to their aid.

One of the kids, Alhassan Zakari who also spoke said he sometimes gives up on the hope of a better life, judging from the hardship that has befallen the family.

For his part, the Executive Director of CCF, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who interviewed the family said benevolent individuals have donated 2000 cedis to be given to the elderly woman as a means to support her family in their difficult moments.

He admonished well-meaning Ghanaians to assist the family with their donations, so the kids can have a bright future.

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed sadness over the situation with many saying the late Christian Atsu would have helped them out.

Linda Oteng:

Poor people, father Atsu where are you? A lot of souls are crying looking for you. RIP if tears can bring you back by now you're here with Mr Ibrahim O.K hmmmmmm

Aba Accra:

There used to be scholarship schemes for people who cannot afford to pay for their children to go to secondary schools. That is government scholarship secretariat. Have they stopped that?

Gladys Olaga:

God please come to their aid through Mr Ibrahim. Even a single child's education in Ghana now is not easy. God let help locate them to further their education.

Brothers solicit help for mom of triplets

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian twins have appealed for financial assistance for a deprived mom of triplets struggling to cater for her babies.

The duo visited Beatrice Kwaa at a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where they captured her sorry state.

''We visited a mother, Beatrice Kwaa, in Asofa, a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana today. According to the mother of these triplets, things are not well with her, so she needs some aid,'' they said in a Facebook post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh