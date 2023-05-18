A child from Johannesburg was on TikTok having a blast with another child while grooving to amapiano

The video was a hilarious sight, as the baby in diapers showed off an impressive sense of rhythm

People were in tears as they watched the kid grooving with her friend and an adult who tried to keep up

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another adorable kid dancing was all the rave on social media. The cutie pie put on quite a show as she danced her heart out.

A baby danced to Major Keys’ ‘Forever Yena’, and people loved her vibe. Image: @alitaliaxx

Source: UGC

Many were loving the clip, as it garnered over 19 000 likes. Netizens commented on the video raving about the dancing child' dancing talent.

South African baby dances on furniture to amapiano hit

@alitaliaxx posted a video of a baby dancing in a diaper while on a table and another kid who was just as hyped. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok users love little child's moves

Peeps enjoy dancing videos featuring children. This one was a hit, and people complimented the smallest baby's rhythmic talent.

user5051339477487 commented:

"Are you sure that the little one has never been to the groove before coz wow"

TiraM commented:

"They are living their best life."

Lee commented:

"So cute though."

viino commented:

"That little ngwana with the pampers is in another world"

leegirl08 commented:

"It's a serious vibe in this house."

hlengz_matha1 commented:

"The little girl we Pampers is a whole mood."

Toddler in church does 'Kilimanjaro' dance while pastor preaches, SA amused

Popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that this little girl amused many people. Online users couldn't help but gush over the tiny tot doing the Kilimanjaro dance at church.

The toddler's performance came at the wrong time. People were thoroughly entertained as they watched the kid do the epic dance during a sermon.

A little girl on TikTok, @nomphelo2019, decided to do the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. The cutie did the dance without music. Instead, the pastor's voice was in the background to accompany her moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za