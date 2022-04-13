Some talented bridesmaids stirred a frenzy at a wedding ceremony with their impressive dance moves

The ladies were captured in a video as they choreographed Monalisa, a popular song by Lojay X Sarz

Several netizens who were excited by their stellar and well-organised moves have commented on the clip

Some talented bridesmaids turned heads at a wedding ceremony with their impressive dance moves as they hit the floor to show off their stellar skills.

The pretty ladies sported matching ensembles with a side slit and wore almost coordinating footwear.

In videos shared by wedding master of ceremonies Eddy Acquah, the bridesmaids choreographed to Monalisa, a popular song by Lojay X Sarz.

Photo of pretty bridesmaids. Source: @eddy_acquah

Source: Instagram

Dancing in synchronised fashion

The ladies danced in a synchronised fashion as they vibed to the popular tune and entertained the guests and couple.

Several people present at the ceremony were excited by their enthusiasm and energy as they took videos of them.

Their clips have garnered the reactions of social media users. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

Marshmallowgifts commented:

''They killed it.''

Niilantey said:

''Come on .''

Djsamgh commented:

''They won for the 2022 wedding/engagement.''

Samuel Dee commented:

''Beautiful ladies. You killed it, wow.''

