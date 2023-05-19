A Nigerian lady who has just one hand has refused to indulge in self-pity as she does her laundry herself

The lady said she lives in Victoria Island, Lagos, and there is no one to help, so she does it herself

The video has gone viral and attracted praise from TikTok users who called her a superwoman for being strong

Despite having only one hand, a Nigerian lady is determined not to limit herself.

The lady posted a video via her TikTok handle, @olivia_malachy, showing when she washed her clothes.

The lady uses one hand to do her laundry. Photo credit: TikTok/@olivia_malachy.

It is not clear what happened to her left hand, but it appears to have been amputated.

Beautiful lady with only one hand doing laundry

Because she has only one hand, she said people usually helped her to do some of her chores when she lived in Ajah, Lagos.

But now that she has relocated to Victoria Island, finding someone to help her has become hard. She gave a reason for this, saying everyone in Victoria Island seemed to be busy with their business.

Therefore, she does the washing of her clothes herself with one hand.

The video has gone viral and touched many of her followers on TikTok. Some of them took to the comment section to describe her as a superwoman.

TikTok users react to video of one-handed woman washing clothes

@user7755013115403 said:

"God bless you."

@ngozichukwu said:

"You are indeed a superwoman."

@Stanley Moses commented:

"May God grant you your heart desires. Please be strong."

@ulomaamanda335 said:

"You are strong my dear."

@Tika Marris commented:

"You're strong. I love you."

@prohetress Amara okeke

"We are proud of you. Keep moving forward, more grace."

@ONYIYECHUKWU said:

"You are a superwoman indeed."

@Empress recipes said:

"I love your spirit."

