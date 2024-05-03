A video of a Ghanaian man declaring his decision never to return to Ghana has popped up on social media

In the video, which has since gone viral, Emmanuel Acquah indicated that not even a lucrative job, house or car offer can change his mind

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were disappointed in the statement, while others congratulated him on relocating

A Ghanaian man residing in the US, Emmanuel Acquah, has vowed never to return to his home country, Ghana.

Expressing his resolve, he indicated that not even an enticing offer of cash, a house and a car could change his mind.

Photos of Emmanuel Acquah Source: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

"Even if you offer me a job that pays GH¢50,000, a car and a house, I will never come back to Ghana," he said.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the young Ghanaian man revealed that he left Ghana due to frustrations with the country's unemployment situation.

Emmanuel speaks on why he left Ghana.

Emmanuel Acquah, during the interview said he was pursuing a Master's degree in the USA.

He indicated that he had remained jobless for years despite completing university and writing the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination(GTLE).

As a result, he decided to seek other alternatives and settled on relocating abroad.

He noted that he has since not regretted the decision because things are going well with him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The video has since gone viral and has generated a flurry of reactions from netizens.

@yaolartey-sf7sl wrote:

The statement he made is in proper context , and it makes a lot of sense. Everybody knows that no matter how successful you are , if you're not connected for some reason people will collapse your business.

@matthewamenyitor761 wrote:

"This guy has improved my traveling spirit thank you."

@brownbabygirl wrote:

"This lad has a bright future. Watch out for him. Those hoping he will change and become bitter about abroad in a few years time will be sorely disappointed."

@charityblessabra2465 wrote:

"This guy his energy alone. Lord please grant us all our heart desires."

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"You will not accept ghc50,000 job, with house and car in Ghana. It so sad that it has comes to this point in our motherland."

@matthewa74 wrote:

"Wait till you’re about five years and above in America, when you’ve rented an apartment of your own and start using credit cards and stuff. “Aba fresh”, go ahead and brag because you’re now living with roommates."

UK-based Ghanaian says she has not regretted selling her properties to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a UK-based Ghanaian who said she had not regretted selling her properties to relocate abroad.

She said she sold her car and a partially built four-bedroom house in Ghana to fund her education abroad after getting accepted into a UK university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh