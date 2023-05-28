Dzato has been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from Grace, who was his partner during the first week in the house

The lady expressed disgust that Dzato opted for her, even though he had eyes for another participant

Peeps who reacted to the video have also shared diverse opinions on the issue with many agreeing with Grace

Grace, one of the participants of the ongoing Perfect Match Xtra reality show, has finally broken her silence regarding the frosty relationship she had with her former partner Dzato.

Speaking about the issue during the recoupling show that was held last Saturday, Grace expressed discontent over the move by Dzato to settle on her as a partner during the first week of the show.

Grace is unhappy with the decision Dzato made Photo credit:@tv3_ghana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young lady who spoke in an angry tone said she couldn't understand why Dzato decided to do that, knowing well very he didn't love her.

She said she would have preferred entering the reality house with Bebelino, another participant, rather than Dzato who clearly had his sights set on another woman.

“If you guys have a vibe then we should'nt have wasted each other time and then come on the show and act like we want to build something when you know that nothing can be built between us"

She added: "Why don't you ask for them to couple you and Sandra already. Since Bebelino is alone, and I am also alone we can be a couple. That way when we get to the house we can get to know each other" Grace stated.

The brouhaha comes after Dzato revealed during the first week in the house that he hopes to start an amorous relationship with Sandra, even though he initially opted for Grace.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comment by Grace

Peeps who reacted to the issue remain divided, with some saying Dzato erred in deceiving Grace in the first place.

@PortiaSunkari commented:

Honestly I’m not happy with DJATO.. he should be ashamed of himself .. Grace is dying inside that’s why she’s not able to express herself. I’m deeply hurt. Atleast he should have made things clear before they paired them.. I pray Bebelino and Grace become the most lovely

@Dictatytan117 indicated

I really wanted grace to express herself soooo bad today

@Bernard_Radi replied:

Dzato deserves Sandra and is a fact

