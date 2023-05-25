Dzato, a participant in the ongoing Perfect Match Xtra reality show has stunned everybody following his latest comment about his partner

The young man has admitted that although he has a good rapport with Bebelino he doesn't see their relationship blossoming into a love affair

Social media users in reacting have shared their views on the statement of Dzato with many commending him

The drama in the Perfect Match Xtra Reality house is just getting started after Dzato, one of the participants, made a startling statement about his partner.

In a short clip that was shared on Twitter by @tv3_ghana, the young, handsome man who has been paired with Bebelino has admitted to Berla Mundi that he doesn't feel the connection with his partner.

Rather he has confessed his admiration and love for Sandra, who is also another participant in the show.

"Sandra has always been my best friend before coming on this show. We liked each other but the point is we didn't want to lose each other so we had make ourselves best friends for a while".

Quizzed whether she would want to date Sandra after the show ends, Dzato responded saying "Yeah I am positive about it. Even in this house, I am positive about it"

The honest admission by Dzato seems to have created tension in the house with many netizens opining that there would be animosity between Bebelino and Sandra going forward.

At the time of writing the report had gathered over 64,000 views and 1000 likes.

Ghanaians react to the revelation by Dzato in the Reality House

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the comments of Dzato with many applauding him for his honesty.

@NoCrossZone1 reacted:

Why u guys always dey do Bebelino like dat koraaaa??? & Djato too nso de3 s3 mehw3aaa wob3p3 nnsiakyire paaaaa ooo...Anibrefuo nndwuma de3 sei aaaaa oooo mmmm

@shirley36108 added:

This is really an honest answer I am rooting for you

@mbemba_selina indicated

I like Dzato’s honesty. He has my vote

