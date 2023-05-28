The recoupling show of the ongoing Perfect Match Xtra has led to many changes in the reality house

Dzato and Bebelino have opted for new partners going into the second week of the show

Netizens who reacted to the video have also shared diverse opinions, with some picking their favourite couple

The second week of the ongoing Perfect Match Xtra reality show promises to be fun, exciting, and suspenseful.

The first week of the show has already given ardent viewers a lot to talk about, with the most notable talking points being the strong bond between Ali and Ruth as well as Dzato's open confession of wanting to date Sandra.

In this vein, a recoupling show was held on Saturday, May 27, where the 10 participants were given the opportunity to decide whether they wanted to stick with the partners or pick new ones.

Just as many had anticipated, Grace voiced out her displeasure over Dzato's lack of commitment, hence her desire to pick a new partner.

Bebelino also is already tired of the drama surrounding his partner, Sandra, and has decided to move on.

Already tagged as fan favourites by many, Ali and Ruth would go into the second week of the reality show as partners, hoping to build upon their strong bond.

After the recoupling show, two changes were made, with three couples deciding to maintain their partners.

Whereas Bebelino has now opted for Grace, Dzato will be looking to form a strong bond with his new partner, Sandra.

Ali, Kofi Etornam and Boy Kodark have decided to maintain their respective partners Ruth, Lovelyn and Bella.

Peeps share their views on the recoupling show

Netizens who reacted to the recoupling show expressed their views about the changes made by Bebelino and Dzato.

@JulietOkyere10 replied:

Anyone Bebelino chooses i support. Love that guy

@layaall replied:

I see Sandra is jealous

@thatkingcriss

My favorite people who deserve themselves

@Amekbaby

My ship....I pray both stay strong and win

Ali weeps as Ruth consoles him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ali has got many worried as he was filmed crying bitterly during his conversation with his partner Ruth, which went viral.

Ali and Ruth had a discussion about the poor manner in which they behave towards each other in the house, even though they are a couple.

The conversation touched Ali so much that he was moved to tears and immediately started sobbing.

